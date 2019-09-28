Cross-border terrorism ebbing: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said cross-border terrorism was gradually reducing due to solidification of Pak-Afghan border, especially the ongoing fencing.

He said this while interacting with tribal elders from North and South Waziristan districts during his visit to Miranshah. Gen Bajwa said enduring peace in Pakistan was linked to peace in Afghanistan for which Pakistan was playing its role, the Inter services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

"Afghanistan is our brotherly Muslim neighbor and we wish peace in Afghanistan as much for Pakistan," he said. He urged tribal mashrans to continue playing their elderly role in guiding the youth. Combination of experience and wisdom of elders with energy and talent of theyouth is recipe for success, he said.

Referring to a few Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonation incidents in the recent past, he asked them to stay alert and watchful against those facilitators and abettors who were morphed into peaceful citizens and working for the inimical forces.

He said dealing with those few through force was not difficult and they dealt with them even at the cost of casualties to the security forces ensuring that peaceful citizens stayed safe. “It is only with mutual cooperation that we will defeat such terrorists,” he added.

The tribal elders assured the COAS that they will continue supporting security forces in maintaining the security environment. They requested the COAS for speedy completion of ongoing projects besides suggesting a few additional facilities. The COAS said gradually all projects will get realised and upon completion these projects will bring enduring peace, stability and prosperity in the area.