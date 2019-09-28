Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI rescheduled for Monday

KARACHI: The second One-day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been rescheduled.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said that the game which was earlier scheduled for Sunday (tomorrow) would now be held on Monday. “The decision has been made mutually by the two boards to allow the ground staff to prepare the National Stadium outfield for next week’s play,” the PCB said.

This week’s heavy rains, including on Friday afternoon, left the outfield soggy, with the groundsmen requiring at least two complete days to make the ground fit for cricket, the Board added.

PCB Director International Cricket Zakir Khan said: “This week’s un-seasonal heavy rains have forced us to review the series schedule. I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket as well as our host broadcasters for agreeing to amend the match schedule to ensure there are no further abandonments due to rain in what is an important bilateral FTP series for Pakistan.”

The PCB has also announced that tickets sold for Friday, September 27, could be used either for the September 30 match or the last one to be played on October 2. The tickets sold for Sunday, September 29, could also be used for either September 30 or October 2.

As per the PCB ticketing policy for the series, the PCB will also allow refund of all tickets for Friday’s match. “It has also been agreed that ticket-holders of Sunday’s match unable to attend Monday’s match will get full refunds,” the PCB said. Tickets for Monday’s rescheduled second ODI will also be available online and on the dedicated TCS counters, the Board said.