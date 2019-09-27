Justice Gulzar takes oath as acting CJ

ISLAMABAD: Senior Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan. Justice Mushir Alam administered oath to Justice Gulzar Ahmed in a ceremony held in the Supreme Court. As Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has proceeded to Saudi Arabia for performing Umra, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will act as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan remains abroad.