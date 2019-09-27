Ibra helps LA Galaxy secure playoff spot

LOS ANGELES: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristian Pavon both scored as the LA Galaxy secured a playoff spot with a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic scored his 28th goal of the season, two behind Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela, the league’s top scorer. Ibrahimovic has two more matches in the regular season. Vela scored in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Houston on Wednesday. The Galaxy now have 51 points and move to third in the Western Conference with the victory, which sealed their first playoff spot since 2016. They have won three straight for the first time since winning five in a row during March and April. Nedum Onuoha scored late for hosts Real Salt Lake, who are winless in their past three games.