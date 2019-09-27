Singer’s marriage dissolved

LAHORE:A family court on Thursday dissolved four-year-old marriage of singer and actor Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima Sohail after both expressed unwillingness to stay together.

The court issued a decree for dissolution of the marriage on the basis of 'Khula' allowing Fatima Sohail's plea for the purpose. Family Court Judge Babar Nadeem conducted proceedings on the plea, wherein Mohsin Abbas and Fatima Sohail appeared along with their counsel and got recorded their statements.

Fatima Sohail stated that she did not want to live with Mohsin Abbas as their differences were irreconcilable. Mohsin also expressed unwillingness to live with Fatima. Subsequently, the court issued a decree for dissolution of the marriage.

On Sept 3, Fatima Sohail had filed the plea for Khula stating that Mohsin Abbas subjected her to torture and hurled threats. Mohsin and Fatima got married in 2015. In July last, Fatima shocked the social media after posting on her Facebook that she had been suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband.

Later, Defence-C police registered a case against Mohsin Abbas for physically assaulting his wife and other charges. However, Mohsin secured an interim bail from a session’s court, but the plea was withdrawn after the Defence-C police informed the court that Mohsin Abbas was found guilty of hurling threats at his wife but the charges of breach of trust and demanding money could not be proved in the investigation.