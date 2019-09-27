Pass the buck

Prime Minister Imran Khan requested US President Donald Trump to help negotiate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. Trump, in turn, has requested Imran Khan to negotiate between Iran and the US.

Pass the Buck was a game show that started on CBS television’s daytime line-up since 1978. The series was hosted by Bill Cullen and created by Bob Stewart. The game ended once the contestants were eliminated. The last one standing won the game. Knowing that Donald Trump has reigned over the reality show ‘The Apprentice’, it won’t be a surprise if he comes out to be the last one standing.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad