Buzdar vows to stand with earthquake victims

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday pledged to stand with the victims of earthquake in Azad Kashmir. In a statement, the chief minister said the Punjab government had dispatched relief packets to Mirpur for the quake affectees. The provincial government has all the resources to help the sufferers of earthquake, he added.
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday pledged to stand with the victims of earthquake in Azad Kashmir. In a statement, the chief minister said the Punjab government had dispatched relief packets to Mirpur for the quake affectees. The provincial government has all the resources to help the sufferers of earthquake, he added.