‘Kashmiris subjected to worst rights violations’

Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Kashmiris were facing the worst violation of human rights at the hands of the Indian government and occupation forces as they hadn't got the basic right to information for 54 days.

She was speaking at an event on the "One Year Performance of Federal Information Commission" organized BY department of sociology of the International Islamic University (IIU) in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) here at Faisal Masjid Campus.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan would present the case of Kashmiris and project their voice in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27 in New York.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was shaking the conscience of the world which should listen to the voice of Kashmiris. "People in Indian Occupied Kashmir are facing an acute shortage of food and medicines and have been under siege for the last 50 days," she added.

IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the academia was the most appropriate and relevant institution that could improve the right to information situation. He also condemned Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir and stressed that right to information is a basic prerogative of every individual and world forums must practically work for the protection.

The event was also addressed by Prof. Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik- Acting President IIU, Mr. Muhammad Azam (Chief Information Commissioner, Mr. Syed Kausar Abbas (Executive Director-SSDO, Dr. Hazir Ullah Chairman Department of Sociology, IIU.