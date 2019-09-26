Algeria court sentences Bouteflika brother to 15 years

ALGIERS: An Algerian military court on Wednesday sentenced the brother of deposed president Abdelaziz Bouteflika and three co-defendants to 15 years in prison in a swift verdict delivered out of sight of the media. Said Bouteflika, widely seen as the real power behind the presidency after his brother suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013, went on trial on Monday alongside two former intelligence chiefs and a political party head. Their convictions are the most high-profile in a string of prosecutions of prominent politicians and businessmen over alleged graft launched since Bouteflika was pushed out in April after two decades in power. All four defendants were convicted of “undermining the authority of the army” and “conspiring” against the state, in the run-up to the ageing president´s resignation in the face of mass protests earlier this year.