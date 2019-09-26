Hospital staff suspended in Upper Dir

DIR: Additional Assistant Commissioner, Upper Dir, Mussarat Zaman, suspended two staff members of the hospital in Patrak for absenteeism.

He along with District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ikram visited Category-D hospital, Patrak, and Basic Health Unit, Kalkot, to examine health facilities and check staff attendance in the health units after attending a Khuli Kutchehry (public forum) at Kalkot.

A number of complaints had been received about the employees at the hospitals and also lack of health facilities in those hospitals.

The ADC and DHO soon after the kutchehry visited the hospitals to hear people’s complaints. They found two of the staff members of Patrak hospital absent during visit and ordered their suspension on the spot. Mussarat Zaman also directed the hospitals staff to provide all available health facilities to patients and keep the hospitals neat and clean.