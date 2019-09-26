Gold increases Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased Rs600/tola in the local market on Wednesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs88,500/tola in the local market. Similarly, 10 grams gold rates rose Rs514 to Rs75,874. In the international market, gold prices also increased $8 to $1,529/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.