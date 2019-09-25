Shahnaz made PHF spokesman

LAHORE: The President Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has appointed former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh as official spokesperson of Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Shahnaz Sheikh played between 1969 and 1978. He was capped 68 times and scored 45 goals for the Pakistan National Hockey Team. He won silver medal in 1972 and Bronze in 1976 Olympics. Shahnaz won the 1971 Field Hockey World Cup and was runner-up in 1975 and won again in 1978. He was one of the most skilled hockey players Pakistan produced. In the early 1970s, he was the most acrobatic Pakistani forward. Shahnaz also had a ‘good hockey head’ over his shoulders. One lasting impression of him was his rather brief stint as coach of the Pakistan junior team, which won the Junior Asia Cup.