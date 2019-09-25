China to roll out e-cigarette rules

HONG KONG: China, the world’s largest tobacco market, may introduce rules for the e-cigarette industry as early as next month amid growing health concerns and reports that some products contain toxic elements, state media reported.

The e-cigarette market in China, which has over 300 million smokers, is still considered less developed compared with other nations. However, dozens of domestic manufacturers such as Relx, Yooz and SNOW+ have taken tens of millions of dollars in venture capital funding, according to a British wire service.

The regulations would cover e-cigarette devices, packaging and the liquids that are used in them, the semi-official China News Service reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source. The report comes at a time when several other countries are taking steps to tighten regulations in the industry. Last week, India banned the sale, production and importing of e-cigarettes, while South Korea advised citizens to avoid vaping after reports of related illnesses in the United States. Vaping has only been around for a decade or so, and the sudden outbreak of acute cases has surprised scientists who have been studying the long-term effects of the practice. China’s National Health Commission said in July that studies indicate that e-cigarette components contain toxic elements and that some additives pose health risks, according to the China News Service report.