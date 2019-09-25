MoU signed for Hyderabad PC

Islamabad : The Hashoo Group will open a Pearl-Continental Hotel in Hyderabad soon with an aim to offer premium hospitality in a traditional environment.

For the purpose, the Hashoo Group has signed a memorandum of understanding between Pakistan Services Limited and the Hero Group.

Hashoo Group Deputy Chairman and CEO Murtaza Hashwani said, “We are pleased to partner with the Hero Group to establish a culture of premium hospitality in Hyderabad and we look forward to welcoming guests to Pearl-Continental Hotel Hyderabad.”

Hashoo Group Hospitality Division Chief Operating Officer Haseeb Gardezi underscored the importance of the economic activity and the employment opportunities that the opening of the brand-new five-star hotel will generate in the city of Hyderabad.

Hero Group President Asad Barkat said: “We are proud to present opportunities for travellers to explore the beautiful Hyderabad city, enabling them to enjoy their stay in a modern, comfortable and central location.”

He said the proposed hotel would not only help in promoting employment in the area, but it will also generate economic activity and would open doors of progress and prosperity.

Under the plans, Pearl-Continental Hotel Hyderabad will offer guests the modern comforts of a contemporary lifestyle in the second-largest city of Sindh.

The five-star hotel will feature a minimum of 120 rooms and suites, a variety of fine-dining multi-cuisine restaurants, a spa and fitness centre, activity areas for children, as well as meeting rooms and large event spaces.