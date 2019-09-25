NA speaker seeks UAE’s role for Kashmir solution

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has stressed on the UAE being the OIC Chair to play its due role for resolution of issue of Kashmir in wake of the recent atrocities of the Indian forces, adding Pakistan is proponent of settlement of Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspiration of people of Kashmir.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Speaker UAE Federal National Council Ms Amal Al Qubaisi, which took place in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan on sidelines of the Eurasia Speakers Conference, says a message received from Kazakhstan.

Speaker Asad Qaisar apprised his UAE counterpart about the India’s unconstitutional and unilateral decision of revocation of constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and heavy militarisation of the valley, creating unrest in the area.

He said that the worst human abuses by the Indian forces during the ongoing 51 days long curfew had aggravated the miseries of the Kashmir people. He said that continued silence of the international community was a test of their conscience. He stressed for a forceful voice by the international community making India realise of its tyranny and brutality.

Ms. Amal Al Qubaisi expressing her concerns on the human rights situation and increasing tension in the region, emphasised the need to have peace between the two countries. She said that an unequivocal voice from the forum of OIC may be raised to address this issue in accordance with international commitments. She said that the current tension between both the countries was hindering the stability and development in the region. She said that recent visit of UAE foreign minister to Pakistan was to find a just way for sincerely resolving the outstanding issue for the betterment of the region.

Asad Qaisar thanked UAE for its support at FATF andGCC forum and suggested that the cooperation between both the parliamentary institutions needs to be intensified through Parliamentary Friendship Groups particularly when the two parliaments are IPU and PUIC members.

He also suggested for enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries. The Speaker invited Ms. Amal Al Qubaisi to visit Pakistan along with a delegation. The UAE Speaker termed the relationship between the two countries as a strategic partnership and agreed for enhancing further cooperation at the parliamentary level and people-to-people contacts. She said that both the countries were facing common challenges in global arena, therefore, unified strategy needed to be adopted for combating those challenges. She invited Speaker to attend an important parliamentary event being held in UAE in October.