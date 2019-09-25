Where's our bus?

I have been living in Gulshan-e-Maymar Karachi since 1992. When I settled in this area only one min-bus route, N-2 would go from Gulshan-e-Maymar to Liaquatabad No 10, every half hour. After 27 years, only one mini bus route A-25 goes form Gulshan-e-Maymar. The population of this area has increased manifold, but we still have only one min-bus, A-25, plying the area. For the last 24 years I have struggled to get more buses to ply this area, but have still not succeeded so far because of manipulation by the transport mafia.

I have filed a petition to the provincial ombudsman for implementation of the RTA decision. After six months and many hearings, the provincial ombudsman of Sindh decided that the mini-bus route D-7 owners would be instructed to implement the decision but after more than eight years the decision has not been implemented so far. In this regard I have read a news item on September 19, 2019 that the RTA has approved 14 bus routes for 200 new buses in Karachi; the RTA has also approved one bus from Gulshan-e-Maymar to Tower in these 14 buses. I therefore request the chief minister, minister for transport, secretary for transport and commissioner of Karachi to look into the matter personally and resolve the transport problem of Gulshan-e-Maymar at the earliest.

Tamoor Sulaiman Kazi

Karachi