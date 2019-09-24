Sindh CM not to appear before NAB today, seeks fresh date

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has requested National Accountability Court (NAB) Rawalpindi to set another date for his appearance in a fake bank accounts scam today (Tuesday). The NAB Rawalpindi has summoned him for today (September 24) to probing him for the sale of the Thatta Sugar Mills and Dawood Sugar Mills as finance minister as the payments of the mills were made through fake bank accounts. According to sources, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah through a letter to the NAB sought fresh dates for his appearance and also sought the questioner with saying that he received the letter late and will appear before the NAB on any fresh date for this purpose. It is to be mentioned here that the NAB has summoned him earlier on September 17 in Karachi but he did not appear and was summoned again on September 24 in Islamabad.