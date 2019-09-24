close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
September 24, 2019

UoP teachers set deadline for acceptance of demands

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 24, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar University Teachers Association Monday announced postponement of its two-hour class-boycott and token strike and set October 4 as deadline for the university administration to accept their demands.

The decision was made in the general body meeting of the association, which held here with its president Dr Fazle Nasir in the chair on Monday. The meeting continued for three hours.

Dr Fazle Nasir informed the participants about the negotiations with the university administration and the assurances given to them for the resolution of their problems.

The meeting decided that some more time should be given to the university administration and if their demands were not accepted until the new deadline, they would call another general body meeting where new line of action would be worked out.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar