UoP teachers set deadline for acceptance of demands

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar University Teachers Association Monday announced postponement of its two-hour class-boycott and token strike and set October 4 as deadline for the university administration to accept their demands.

The decision was made in the general body meeting of the association, which held here with its president Dr Fazle Nasir in the chair on Monday. The meeting continued for three hours.

Dr Fazle Nasir informed the participants about the negotiations with the university administration and the assurances given to them for the resolution of their problems.

The meeting decided that some more time should be given to the university administration and if their demands were not accepted until the new deadline, they would call another general body meeting where new line of action would be worked out.