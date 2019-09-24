RCB serves notices

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Monday served notices to the people in Westridge areas to stop using their residential places and land for commercial purposes within 7 days, failing which action would be taken against them.

According to spokesman, Secretary, Qaisar Qamar Mahmood, some miscreants burnt tyres at Adam Jee Road against the RCB notices and also sought intervention of the government into the matter.

He said that RCB in accordance with the government policy and orders of the Supreme Court has launched a crackdown and unjust protest against the action by the civic body is violation of the orders of the apex court.

RCB has lodged complaint with the Cantt Police Station demanding registration of FIR against such elements . Similarly, the civic body is considering to lodge more complaints against those elements who resort to hold unjust protest demonstrations against RCB. Burning of tyres by protestors also create pollution in RCB areas, he said.