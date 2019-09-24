Cloth bags given away to schoolchildren

Islamabad: Cloth bags were distributed among schoolchildren to sensitise them to the harmful effects of plastic on environment.

The event was organised in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme following the 'Social Good Summit 2019, observed across the world.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said the government was paying special focus on green initiatives to mitigate the environment risk from the country.

She said the distributions of bio-degradable bags were being continued in various areas of the Federal capital to eliminate the use of polythene plastic bags from the capital city.

The children were being engaged in such activities as they were the future of our country, the minister said.

The minister said in a developing country like Pakistan, she said, many green projects were underway, like 'Clean and Green Pakistan', 'The billion Tree Tsunami' and banning of plastic bags that shows government seriousness towards environment friendly policies.

UNDP country director to Pakistan Ignacio Artaza said there was a dire need to preserve our planet through protecting the environment as the future of our generation is at stake. The schoolchildren also planted saplings on the occasion.