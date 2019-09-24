Dengue virus

This refers to the letter 'Dengue update' (September 23) by Muhammad Bakhiyar. I really appreciate the writer who has highlighted the issue of dengue fever. Dengue is caused by a small and dangerous mosquito. In this year alone in Pakistan 16 people have died due to dengue.

This is a very serious issue in the country but no one is paying attention to it. I appeal to the PM of Pakistan to pay attention towards this issue.

Muneeb Maqsood

Singanisar