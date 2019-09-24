Dengue virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter 'Dengue update' (September 23) by Muhammad Bakhiyar. I really appreciate the writer who has highlighted the issue of dengue fever. Dengue is caused by a small and dangerous mosquito. In this year alone in Pakistan 16 people have died due to dengue.
This is a very serious issue in the country but no one is paying attention to it. I appeal to the PM of Pakistan to pay attention towards this issue.
Muneeb Maqsood
Singanisar
