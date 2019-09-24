Australian high commissioner calls on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Geoffrey Shaw called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi here on Monday. Views about prevailing political situation in the country were exchanged in the meeting. They agreed on promoting bilateral relations and trade between the two countries.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Kashmir is lifeline of Pakistan. “Modi has committed excessive oppression and suppression on Kashmir which is unprecedented. Despite long curfew in held Kashmir, Modi government could not dampen courage and spirit of the Kashmiris. Prime Minister Imran Khan is highlighting Kashmiris issue in the world. CPEC project is heading fast towards its completion. Pakistan will become trade hub of Asia,” Pervaiz Elahi said.

He said as a CM he put missionary schools under the control of the Church. Ministry for minorities was created for the first time. Funds were allocated, university status was conferred on FC College and promoted agriculture sector, he added.

Australian High Commissioner said strategy is being evolved for further promoting trade between Pakistan and Australia, adding in this connection a trade delegation is visiting Pakistan in October.

He said Australia Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board are in contact with each other. Australia welcomes revival of cricket in Pakistan, he said. On this occasion, Ms Lauren Voga was also present.