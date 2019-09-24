close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
September 24, 2019

Five die in bus-trailer collision in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD: Five persons were killed while 20 others injured when a speeding bus collided with a trailer in Jhelum on Monday. According to Rescue sources the driver of the passenger bus lost control over the steering due to over-speeding and it crashed into a trailer in the area of Salt Range, a private news channel reported.

Ill-fated incident claimed five lives on the spot while left 20 others injured, the condition of four injured were stated serious till filling the report, the sources said. Police and rescue workers started the rescue operation and shifted the dead bodies and injured to District Headquarter (DHQ) hospital.

