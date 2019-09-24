Father arrested for ‘kidnapping’ son in Lahore

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI: Police on Monday announced arresting a man from Rawalpindi City in the abductioncase of his own child from Lahore.

According to details, the law enforcement agency raided a house in Rawalpindi to recover a 10-year-old boy who went missing from Lahore a few days ago and arrested the kidnapper Muhammad Tariq, who happens to be the missing child’s father.

Initial investigation revealed that the man took his son to Rawalpindi without his mother’s knowledge due to a domestic dispute. The father-son duo reached Rawalpindi before staying in mosques and hotels for several days while coming towards the city. Police said that according to law, now the father must prove his innocence in court before being released as a kidnapping case was registered by the boy’s mother when he went missing from Lahore’s Shalimar area.