Anti-dengue compaign continues in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan has said teams of Environment Department are taking part in anti-dengue campaign across the province. He was addressing a meeting regarding dengue here on Monday. He said additional teams have also been deployed as per requirement.

The minister advised the officers to ensure their presence in field and officers who failed to perform should be suspended. He said he would himself review anti-dengue campaign report on daily basis. The minister appealed to the masses to support anti-dengue campaign to eradicate dengue with joint efforts. Secretary Environment Salman Ejaz, Director General Irfan Nazir and other officers participated in the meeting.