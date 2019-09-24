New preachers must to convey ‘correct’ meaning of Islam: Gen Rawat

CHENNAI: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday alleged that Islam is being misrepresented in Occupied Kashmir and said it was necessary to have new preachers who convey the correct meaning of Islam, the international media reported.

More: Pakistan rejects Indian army chief's statement on Balakot

He alleged that ‘terrorist’ camp in Balakot, has been reactivated in Balakot and around 500 infiltrators were waiting to enter India.

At the Officers Training Academy here, Rawat said the army was prepared to deal with ceasefire violations. When asked whether there would be a repeat of another strike like the one in February in Balakot, he said: “Why should we repeat the same action,” according to the Indian media. “Why not go beyond that? Let them keep guessing.”

Rawat dismissed reports of a clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir, and claimed it was part of terrorists’ propaganda. The Indian army chief claimed that violent episodes were curbed and militants were kept at bay.