Poll reveals majority of Americans' views on Bad Bunny

Survey shows Bad Bunny gets approval from most Americans

Bad Bunny is continuing to dominate the airwaves after his Super Bowl halftime show, but his pick for the spot drew criticism from a section of conservatives.



However, a new Yahoo!/YouGov poll shows that he is liked by the majority. 44% voted yay, while 35% voted nay on the NFL picking the Puerto Rican musician for the halftime show.

In addition, the survey asked for the overall opinion of the Latin musician, which likewise paints a similar picture: 43% say they had a positive view of him, while 36% disapproved of him.

Despite the majority view in Bunny's favour, there is still a backlash to the star's performance in a segment of U.S. politics.

Rep. Andy Ogles, for example, calls for an inquiry into the National Football League and NBCUniversal for picking and showing the Grammy winner's performance.

In response, former U.S. president Barack Obama, who recently appeared on Brian Tyler Cohen's No Lie podcast, said, “It resonated. It was smart because it wasn’t preaching. It was showing. It was demonstrating and displaying: this is what a community is."

He continued, “People who did not speak Spanish and have never been to Puerto Rico, they saw that elderly woman serving a drink, and the kids dancing with their grandmas.

"It was intergenerational and it was a reminder of what Dr. King called ‘the beloved community’ can look like, which is not perfect and it’s messy sometimes.”

“You know, I guarantee you not all those lyrics were probably politically correct - and if you translated them... you know, people are complicated. But there was a sense of, all right, there’s room for everybody here," Obama concluded.

It is worth noting that 1,704 adults participated in the Yahoo!/YouGov poll, with a three-point margin of error.