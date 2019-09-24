Pakistan rejects Indian army chief's statement on Balakot

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Indian army chief's statement regarding terror camps in Balakot as an attempt to divert attention from atrocities being committed in Occupied Kashmir.

Reacting to Gen Bipin Rawat's remarks that terror camps have been reactivated in Balakot, the Foreign Office said India would not succeed in hiding state terrorism in Kashmir by levelling allegations against Pakistan.

It said India would fail to mislead the international community with the baseless allegations.

Tensions run high between Islamabad and New Delhi since August 5 after India revoked the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

India has deployed tens of thousands of additional troops in the Muslim majority region, cutting all means of communications.

India had conducted aerial strikes in Balakot in February and received a tit-for-tat response a day later when Pakistan Air Force brought down an Indian fighter jet.



Pakistan arrested an Indian pilot and released him the next day as a good will gesture.