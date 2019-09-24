close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

Pakistan rejects Indian army chief's statement on Balakot

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 24, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Indian army chief's statement regarding terror camps in Balakot as an attempt to divert attention from atrocities being committed in Occupied Kashmir.

Reacting to Gen Bipin Rawat's remarks that terror camps have been reactivated in Balakot, the Foreign Office said India would not succeed in hiding state terrorism in Kashmir by levelling allegations against Pakistan.

It said India would fail to mislead the international community with the baseless allegations.

Tensions run high between Islamabad and New Delhi since August 5  after India revoked the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

India has deployed  tens of thousands of additional troops in the Muslim majority region, cutting all means of communications.

India had conducted aerial strikes in Balakot in February and received a tit-for-tat response a day later when Pakistan Air Force brought down  an Indian fighter jet.

Pakistan  arrested  an Indian pilot and released him the next day as   a good will gesture.

