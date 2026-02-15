Prince William prepares for war against Prince Harry: Nothing is off the table not legal ways or his influence

With the documentary about Princess Diana already underway, albeit no official confirmation or update has been given regarding this, it appears Prince William is already prepping war.

For those unversed, with the princess’ 30th death anniversary coming in 2027, the Duke of Sussex has teamed up with Netflix to create a documentary about his mom, the People’s Princess.

But with Prince William’s thoughts being drastically different sources reveal he is “set to lawyer up Prince Harry” in order to stop him and Meghan from going forward with something he things is “sickening”.

The whole thing has been explained in a report to RadarOnline by well placed sources. According to their findings, “Harry is utterly convinced that commemorating his mother is something he has an inherent right to do as her son. In his mind, Diana's memory is not the property of the institution or something that requires his brother's consent.”

So “he strongly resists the idea that the palace, or anyone else, should have the authority to decide how her life is remembered or presented.” But where his brother is concerned, “what has struck a nerve for William is the extent of Meghan's role in the project.”

Sources warn, “he feels that allowing her to influence or derive any benefit from Diana's legacy crosses a deeply personal boundary, and he experiences it as a betrayal of his mother rather than a tribute.”

Overall, "Netflix is a huge trigger for William,” a separate source explains. “He has never hidden his anger about The Crown, and this feels like reopening a fight he thought should be over."

It is in light of all of this that a Palace aide explained what the heir wants his next course of action to be. In his views, “William is prepared to take this as far as necessary. He is actively exploring every available obstacle that could be placed in the project's path, from legal avenues to institutional influence, and he is willing to use whatever leverage exists to challenge it.”