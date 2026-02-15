Pal reveals Prince William’s ‘disorienting’ turmoil over Kate’s cancer: ‘You saw in his eyes & the way he held himself’

Back when Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer the revelation was kept under wraps up until the point that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were out of school, and a new upcoming book by royal expert and author Russell Myers reveals what was happening behind the scenes during that time.

The book in question is titled William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, and will be released in the second week of March. What is pertinent about this release is that it is the first ever joint biography of the Wales’ that they have published in more than ten years.

It also features accounts by Palace insiders and other anonymous aides during the couple’s difficult few weeks.

According to GB News, before the diagnosis was made the princess was admitted for what was expected to be a routine abdominal procedure, to the London Clinic on January 16th but secondary tests revealed cancer was detected.

From that point on the Prince of Wales is said to have fallen into a “state of disbelief” and a pal of the heir even went as far as to say, “it was like being hit by a bus, sudden, brutal, and completely disorienting.” Because “one moment life was normal, and the next, everything changed.”

Why it was so hard hitting was also because “he worships her, truly,” the source said. “She's his world, and when the diagnosis came, it was as if the ground beneath him vanished.”

They also referenced past interviews where Prince William talked about the rug being pulled, but “it was more than that,” the pal admitted. It was heartbreak, fear and helplessness all at once.”

“You could see it in his eyes; in the way he held himself. But through it all, his devotion to her never wavered.” Since then “he's been by her side every step, and the depth of his devotion is something that stays with you. It's love in its rawest, most powerful form,” they also said before signing off.

An aide also weighed in and explained that the moment their children were added into the mix the couple “very calmly told the children what was going on and how long Catherine would need to be away for, but explained other than that everything would continue as normal and when she came home, she would need to rest up for a bit.”