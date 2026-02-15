Murder suspect kills himself after woman found dead in Missouri
Officers traced down the suspect in a local hotel to take him into custody
A woman has been found dead inside a home in Missouri, with police later discovering the suspected killer dead from an apparent suicide at a hotel around 23 miles away.
According to KSDK-TV, he Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a property in Fenton on Saturday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside the house.
Detectives identified the suspect as a 69-year-old man who had been staying at the home. He was tracked to a local hotel later that evening.
Authorities said the man had previously served time in prison for murder and was considered potentially armed and dangerous.
As a precaution, hotel guests were evacuated at around 11pm and taken by bus to a school for the night.
Detetcives and SWAT officers remained at the hotel for several hours in an effort to take him into custody.
Shortly after on Sunday in early morning hours, officers entered his third-floor room and found him dead from what officials described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. The names of both the victim and the suspect have not yet been released, pending notification of their families.
