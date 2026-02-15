Sarah Ferguson's plea to Jeffrey Epstein exposed in new files

Sarah Ferguson reportedly asked Jeffrey Epstein for a job in desperate need of money.

As per the emails made public by United States Department of Justice, the ex-wife of Andrew Windsor suggested Epstein hire her as his house assistant.

In the May 16, 2010 email, Ferguson wrote, "But why I don't understand, don't you just get me to be your House Assistant. I am the most capable and desperately need the money," as quoted by People Magazine.

Adding, "Please Jeffrey think about it."

It is pertinent to mention that this email was sent after Epstein had served 13 months in prison for soliciting and procuring an underage girl.

On the other hand, emails from 2009 and early 2010 indicated a close relationship between the two. In the emails, Ferguson praised Epstein's generosity and thanked him for helping her with business opportunities.

"You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," the former Duke of York wrote on 30 January, 2010.

In 2009 email, Sarah Ferguson wrote, "In just one week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted. I have never been more touched by a friends kindness than your compliment to me infront of my girls. Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for."

While Ferguson's name was redacted in the released files, the context strongly suggests it to be from her.

Besides Sarah Ferguson, her ex-husband and former Prince Andrew Windsor has also been linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, King Charles has been trying to distance the monarchy from the scandals connected to Epstein.