Taking mega corruption cases to logical end top priority of NAB

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that as many as 1,210 corruption references were in various accountability courts and the NAB has decided to file early hearing plea of the pending corruption cases in the accountability court.

"Taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion was the priority number one of the NAB and the directives have already been issued to bureau’s all director generals to arrest proclaimed offenders," he said in a statement on Sunday.

The NAB chairman said the bureau has deposited Rs71 billion in the national exchequer in last 22 months, besides filing 600 corruption references in various accountability courts. He said the average conviction ratio of bureau’s cases was over 70 percent, which was unprecedented as comparing to other anti-corruption institutions.

He said NAB was performing its duties without any discrimination and bureau does not consider face but only evaluates case as per law. "Top most priority of NAB was to eradicate corruption from the country and all possible measures were being taken to achieve this goal," he said.

The NAB chairman said the NAB has returned billion of rupees to the persons looted by illegal housing societies and 43 suspects involved in Mudarba and Musharka scams had been apprehended. "References have also been filed against them in the respected accountability courts aiming to ensure that the looted amount could be timely returned to the people," he said.

According to Gallup and Gillani, he said 59 percent persons have expressed satisfaction over the performance of NAB.

