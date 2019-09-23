1965 Act implemented to discourage one-wheeling in Mardan

MARDAN: Police have launched a campaign against one-wheeling by implementing a 1965 law, which orders stringent punishments for the culprits.

It may be mentioned here that the traffic police usually challan the culprits of one wheeling practice, which continues among youths as a result. However, the police in Mardan have implemented the section 99-A of Motor Vehicle Ordinance-1965, under which a motorbike can be confiscated and also the accused is imprisoned for months.

“More than 20 cases have been registered during the last one week since the campaign has been launched in Mardan,” District Police Officer Muhammad Sajjad Khan said.

He said that previously they used to issue ticket a motorcyclist found guilty of one-wheeling, but now they have implemented Article 99-A, which carries six-month imprisonment and motorcycle confiscation.

“In case of repeated offence, an accused can be imprisoned for up to 2 years,” Sajjad Khan added. The 99-A section of the Motor Vehicle Act states that whoever drives a motorbike, in public place, while doing one-wheeling, which endangers or is likely to endanger human life and property, shall be liable to be imprisoned for six months and also may be fined Rs5000.

It adds that anyone who commits the offence within three years of the previous conviction may be imprisoned for about two years or a fine of Rs10,000 or both. The law also says that the motorbike may also be confiscated upon the conviction of the accused during trial of the case.