Action against lane violators still a far cry

Islamabad : The lane intrusion by two wheelers on the major arteries of federal capital is speaking volumes of Islamabad Traffic Police’s (ITP) inaction against the troublemakers.

Despite measures to smoothen traffic system in the capital, the situation continued to worsen over the period, especially the rash and careless driving by bikers.

Most often one comes across the bikers over speeding, wheeling and threading on the major avenues that is not only risking their own but also others’ lives. Many a time, they rash drive in the extreme right lane which is totally prohibited for them and this irresponsibility on their part results in accidents and serious injuries and sometimes death.

They are intolerant and ready to scuffle when advised, so nobody dares to engage with these unruly bikers. This tendency en­c­­ou­rages them for further violations and they boldly violate the laws with impunity.

With the mounting vehicular pressure on already busy capital roads, it is becoming difficult to sail smoothly on these roads.

The Excise department claims to have registered around one million vehicles, although the roads infrastructure and capacity is the same. This generates heavy rushes and it is more agonizing when one have to also deal with the nuisance of bikers violations.

The motorists commute daily on Islamabad Expressway, Kashmir Highway, 7th avenue and other major roads Friday called for strict action against the lane intruders who were playing havoc with their lives by violating the traffic rules due to absence of the ITP.

A First Information Report should be lodged against young motorists who are using wrong lanes as sometime their adventurism lead to a lethal accident, a government employee, Zahoor Ahmed, who travels regularly on Islamabad Expressway, told APP here.

The heavy fines and strict plenty were the need of hour as it was not about a violation but the safety of passengers, he added.

Another commuter, Khaleel Haider said it seemed that the safety of people lives and properties was not the priority of traffic police as most of their staff was deputed in posh areas rather than on big arteries of Islamabad.

He said it is also the responsibility of parents to keep an eye over the movements of their children and would not allow their teen age children to ply on the roads. It appears the culture of lecturing the children by their parents is fading away as one can see a large number of amateur drivers are endangering citizens lives on the roads with their adventurism, he remarked.