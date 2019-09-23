close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

Rangers arrest four suspects

Karachi

Four suspects were arrested by the Rangers on Sunday. The suspects were arrested during raids in various parts of Karachi, including Defence, Kalakot and Baloch Colony. They were identified as Kamran Rabbani, alias Chhotu, Abdur Rahim, Naseer Ahmed and Javed, alias Bablu.

According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, the arrested men were involved in various cases of motorcycle thefts and drug peddling. The Rangers also claimed to have recovered narcotics from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings.

