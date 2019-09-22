Flirting with dangers will hurt Fazl: Sh Rashid

RAWALINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday advised the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman not to flirt with dangers as it will cause him harm.

Talking to reporters here, Sheikh said Fazlur Rehman will end up falling between the cracks, as the PPP and PML-N will leave him in a lurch.

Sheikh said a deal was in the works for the arrested politicians despite that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear a number of times that there would be no concession for or deal with corrupt politicians under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). He said people should believe his words about the deal.

“Has anyone heard during the last two months that Nawaz Sharif is unwell or he wants to go abroad?” asked the minister.

He said Nawaz Sharif had made matters worse by being obstinate, while his brother Shahbaz Sharif was flexible. He said Shahbaz Sharif was willing to talk.

He further said those ‘making calls from London’ could be brought here as well, adding that the matter was under discussion.

Sheikh said PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari was an open person and his aides were ready to return the money but Nawaz Sharif was tightfisted and they never let money go out of their family. Last week, PM Imran reiterated his stance of ‘no deal, no compromise’, saying that the process of accountability will continue against the corrupt elements.