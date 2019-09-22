close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Man shot dead over old enmity

Peshawar

DERA ISMIL KHAN: A man was allegedly shot dead in the precinct of Parova Police Station on Saturday, police sources said.

They said that one Abdul Aziz, resident of Jhok Ameen, was proceeding to a local court to appear for hearing in a murder case when two armed persons riding a motor-bike sprayed him with bullets, leaving him seriously injured .

The sources said that he succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital .The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene.

According to sources, the deceased was on bail in a murder case. The police registered a case and started an investigation.

