CM directs minister to run anti-dengue drive efficiently

LAHORE : Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday and briefed him about the measures taken for controlling dengue and provision of treatment facilities to the patients in hospitals of the province.

The chief minister while directing the minister to run the anti-dengue campaign more efficiently said that all necessary resources should be utilised for the eradication of dengue. Action will be taken against those officials and officers who will show dereliction of duties in anti-dengue campaign, the CM said. Action will also be taken on fake activities as well as against those who are doing merely paper work, he said.

Usman Buzdar said the reports of “all is well” will no more be acknowledged and third party audit will be conducted. He said that the performance of anti-dengue teams should be monitored on a daily basis.

He directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally monitor the anti-dengue campaign. Dengue patients should be provided with proper care in hospitals. He warned that all the departments concerned should awake and take practical measures for the eradication of dengue.

Chunian incident: Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had a meeting at Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday.

They discussed the various development projects and the progress on the tragic incident of Chunian. Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government would provide every possible support to the bereaved families of the murdered children. He maintained that DNA tests of suspicious people were being conducted in Punjab Forensic Science Agency and the culprits could not escape from the law. Sections of Anti-Terrorism Act have been included in the case and now it will be heard by an anti-terrorism court. He said the government would go to the every extent for ensuring justice to the victim families. “Effective legislation will be made for preventing such incidents and every possible resource will be provided to give a secure future to our children,” he added.

The Punjab governor said, “We are with the bereaved families of murdered children and all our sympathies are with them.”

The chief minister and the Punjab governor also condemned the violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri people.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said Kashmir and Pakistan were one nation and would always be one. Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international level, he said. He said that the Pakistani government would continue providing political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren.

Officers failing to deliver to go home: Usman Buzdar has sought reports from the officers concerned for showing negligence in public welfare projects. While taking notice of faulty streetlights from Thoker Niaz Baig to Doctors Hospital on Kanal Road, the CM directed the authorities concerned to take action against the officers responsible.

He expressed displeasure over the substandard sanitation and cleanliness arrangements, dilapidated conditions of roads and encroachments around Lahore and Kasur. On which, the LDA authorities have sought a report from the officers concerned. Explanation notices have been served on LDA Deputy Director Muhammad Harron Saifi, Assistant Director Raza Hassan Rana, Kashif Durrani and Bahadur Ali.

The officers concerned have been directed to submit written explanation within 24 hours. Forest Sub-Divisional Officer Agha Hussain Shah has been suspended on substandard arrangements in Changa Manga.

Usman Buzdar said that he considered people’s problems his own problems.

No leniency will be tolerated in the projects of public welfare. Those officers who will fail to deliver will go home, adding that enough is enough now and every department would have to deliver. He said that he would go to the last extent for improving the matters of the province. He said that he would come with the agenda of public service and no one will be allowed to create hurdles.