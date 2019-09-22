All-round Shakib guides Bangladesh to win

CHITTAGONG: Shakib Al Hasan took 1-24 before making a brilliant unbeaten 70 to guide Bangladesh to a four-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the final group stage match of the tri-series on Saturday.

Afghanistan batted first and, after a steady start, taking just 12 off the first three overs, began to raise the tempo. Three boundaries off four Shafiul Islam deliveries signalled a change of intent, and soon enough, the tourists were motoring, seven boundaries coming between overs six and nine.

However, having raced to 75-0 after nine overs, a double-wicket maiden from Afif Hossain changed the tone of proceedings, Hazratullah Zazai playing and missing twice before holing out for a brisk 47, and Asghar Afghan picking out long on for a duck.

When Mustafizur Rahman had Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan’s other set batsman, dismissed caught and bowled, Bangladesh were right back in the game, and they continued to strike regularly. But Shafiqullah struck 23 off 17 to take Afghanistan to 138-7.

Soon into the chase, after a superb burst from the Afghan opening bowlers, it looked tough, as Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq accounted for both openers and conceded just 17 runs between them in five overs of pinpoint spin and seam.

A measured half-century stand between experienced Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim brought Bangladesh back into the contest. But Mushfiqur (26) holed out off Karim Janat.

After a delay due to floodlight failure, Bangladesh lost 3-11. Two scalps for skipper Rashid Khan and another for debutant Naveen left the hosts in trouble.

Mosaddek Hossain kickstarted the game’s pivotal over, guiding Rashid for four before Shakib took the leg-spinner for 10 in two balls. Bangladesh needed nine runs off the last two overs, and they eased home without fuss.

Score Board

Bangladesh won toss

Afghanistan

†Rahmanullah Gurbaz c & b Mustafizur 29

Hazratullah Zazai c Mustafizur b Afif 47

Asghar Afghan c Najmul b Afif 0

Najibullah Zadran b Saifuddin 14

Mohammad Nabi lbw b Shakib 4

Gulbadin Naib run out 1

Shafiqullah not out 23

Karim Janat c Mustafizur b Shafiul 3

*Rashid Khan not out 11

Extras (lb 1, w 4, nb 1) 6

Total (7 wickets; 20 overs) 138

Did not bat: Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Fall: 1-75, 2-75, 3-80, 4-88, 5-96, 6-109, 7-114

Bowling: Saifuddin 4-0-23-1 (nb 1); Shafiul 4-0-24-1 (w 1); Sakib 4-0-24-1 (w 1); Mahmudullah 1-0-16-0; Mustafizur 3-0-31-1 (w 2); Mosaddek 1-0-10-0; Afif 3-1-9-2

Bangladesh

Liton Das c Asghar b Mujeeb 4

Najmul Hossain c Rashid b Naveen 5

*Shakib Al Hasan not out 70

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Shafiqullah b Karim 26

Mahmudullah Riyad lbw b Rashid 6

Sabbir Rahman c Gurbaz b Naveen 1

Afif Hossain b Rashid 2

Mosaddek Hossain not out 19

Extras (b 1, lb 1, w 4) 6

Total (6 wickets; 19 overs) 139

Did not bat: Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall: 1-9, 2-12, 3-70, 4-93, 5-96, 6-104

Bowling: Mujeeb 4-0-19-1 (w 1); Naveen 4-0-20-2 (w 1); Karim 3-0-31-1 (w 1); Naib 2-0-16-0; Nabi 3-0-24-0; Rashid 3-0-27-2 (w 1)

Result: Bangladesh won by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Umpires: Gazi Sohel and Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh). TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (Bangladesh). Match referee: Chris Broad (England)