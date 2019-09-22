CDA woes

The CDA is a total failure. It expects to receive property tax, but fails to deliver property tax bills to the residents. Every year I, a senior citizen, visit their offices to get duplicate bills issued. The staff is usually absent, and those who are present act as if my tax money isn’t responsible in any way for the payment of their salaries.

The last date for payment of property tax bills is September 30. However, neither have these bills been delivered to me, nor are they available on the CDA’s website for downloading. Naya Pakistan is not delivering. It’s time to change tactics. Bring in fresh and active minds from the private sector and get rid of this rotten lot. Mr Prime Minister, please act. We the taxpaying citizens of Pakistan have waited long enough for you to deliver.

P S Ahmad

Islamabad