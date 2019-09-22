Rights denied

Article 36 (Protection of minorities) of the Constitution of Pakistan reads as, “The State shall safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of minorities, including their due representation in the federal and provincial services.” Whereas minority rights simply means protection of existence, protection from discrimination and persecution, protection and promotion of identity, and participation in political life

Reports from various parts of the country reveal that our religious minorities are frequently subjected to hate speech and police intimidation, and routinely denied fundamental rights and opportunities, but the question is: What is Article 36 for, and when will it be translated into reality in the earnest sense? In order for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise of inclusion to not ring out as empty rhetoric, the enlightened segment of society request the federal and provincial authorities to embark on a more comprehensive process of reform, including equitable economic development and employment representation for religious minorities, as well as protecting their worship of places from vandalism.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad