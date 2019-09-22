Cop sacked for misbehaviour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A police official who had misbehaved with an elderly woman at the entrance gate of Central Police Office some days back has been dismissed from service.
The accused official was given major punishment. The official, Muhamad Asif, who was deputed as a guard on the gate of CPO a Complex, had misbehaved with a woman.
