Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Cop sacked for misbehaviour

National

LAHORE: A police official who had misbehaved with an elderly woman at the entrance gate of Central Police Office some days back has been dismissed from service.

The accused official was given major punishment. The official, Muhamad Asif, who was deputed as a guard on the gate of CPO a Complex, had misbehaved with a woman.

