Modi to face big demos in Houston

ISLAMABAD/TEXAS/HELSINKI/GENEVA: In the United States Kashmiri and Khalistan activists and their sympathisers will hold anti-India protest demonstrations and rallies in Houston Texas on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Kashmiri and Khalistani activists have already made their presence felt with a dress-rehearsal of tractor-trailer trucks decorated with flags and protest signs.

The march which started from Sikh National Centre in Houston culminated at the NRG Centre, the venue of the Indian Prime Minister’s public gathering.

Meanwhile, the US State Representative from Texas Shawn Thierry has refused to attend the scheduled public rally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston.

According to details a high ranking influential member of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed held a meeting with Shawn Thierry and apprised her about Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Shawn Thierry condemned the atrocities committed by Indian armed forces on innocent Kashmiri people and announced not to attend Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Houston. Shawn Thierry said that she was unaware of the situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

She also said that she will not attend any event in this regard. “I will not be attending the upcoming rally or the private events I have been invited to with PM Modi. While, I was not initially as advised about the factors contributing to the crisis in Kashmir.

I can tell you that I am personally saddened by the current state of affairs,” she said in a statement.

While, a large number of Kashmiris and their sympathisers held an anti-India demonstration in central Helsinki during Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s first official visit to Finland.

As Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held talks with President Sauli Niinist, Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP) and his counterpart Pekka Haavisto scores of Kashmiris and their sympathisers assembled outside the Finnish Parliament. The demonstrators protested against repeal of special status of occupied Kashmir and continued lockdown by India in the occupied territory.

The protesters were holding banners with slogans of ‘Freedom Right to self-determination is our fundamental right, India stop genocide of Kashmiris and Modi The Hitler of South Asia.

Meanwhile, a huge number of Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora gathered outside the United Nations Geneva on Friday to condemn more than seven weeks long curfew and communication blockade imposed by brutal Indian authorities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, organisers’ head has said.

Kashmiri diaspora from across the Europe gathered on the call of Kashmiri delegation to Geneva to show their support for the freedom of Kashmiri people, Altaf Hussain Wani, Head of Kashmir delegation, attending the ongoing 42nd session of UN Human Rights Commission in Geneva said over telephone on Saturday.

“Indian government after the illegal bifurcation of state of Jammu and Kashmir have arrested political leadership, and denied people from freedom of expression and movement to dissuade them from registering their resistance. Participants included politicians, civil society members, lawyers, human rights defenders and young people,” according to Wani.

While speaking to the participants, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) said Kashmir was international dispute pending between India and Pakistan under United Nations Security Council (UNSC).resolutions. While denouncing the recent move of abrogation of article he stated that, no saner voice can support this action of India which resulted in dilution of Kashmiri identity, and called it occupation. Kashmir is a political dispute and wishes and aspirations of millions of people cannot be ignored while deciding about their future.

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly and Political Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan also participated in the procession and showed their solidarity with besieged Kashmiri people. The Balochistan delegation demanded the UN to put pressure on India to lift the curfew.

While speaking to protesters, Faiz Naqshbandi, convener All parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) welcomes the response of international media over Kashmir and urged UN to intervene to evade human rights crises.

Pervaiz Shah, senior APHC leader, showed great concern over worsening situation of human rights in Kashmir and called for UN to intervene.

Hasnul Banna, APHC leader said that the resistance of Kashmiris will further enhanced and demanded from international community to support the Kashmiris.

A large number of female participants also took part in the protest.

Senior Human Rights defender and activist Shamim Shawl drew attention of the international world on issues of assaults. While speaking she shared that Kashmiri women are victims of Indian State terrorism. While concluding, participants vowed to work on Kashmir on sustainable and long term basis.