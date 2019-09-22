Drug use

According to a report by an NGO, 53 percent students of leading private schools are addicted to drugs. Another survey said that every 10 university students and almost 50 percent of the students of elite education institutions are drug addicts.

This evil is not just limited to our country but has become a global problem. Governments should take serious steps to cope up with this. These young people are the future of Pakistan. Students and institutions as well should be thoroughly checked. Students should undergo medical tests monthly. These actions might seem small but can save hundreds of students from this terrible disease.

Saba Afaq

Karachi