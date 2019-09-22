Inefficiency rules

The story of our public-sector organizations is not a happy and healthy one as they have failed to uphold efficiency, ensure effectiveness and promote equality in delivering services to the people. Those organizations where those recently retired but rehired are found or where deputationists rule the roost experience the worst sort of organizational governance crisis. Repeatedly rehired officers and those on deputation often join hands to encroach upon the rights of regular employees. This ‘tug of war’ creates chaos, confusion and discord. As a result, the organizational efficiency, governance and productivity is adversely affected.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad