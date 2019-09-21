Bugti Stadium to host first class matches after 11 years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Quetta’s Bugti Stadium will be hosting a first class fixture after 11 years as Balochistan hosts Southern Punjab in the second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Saturday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in its press release, stated it aims to create opportunities for fans in Quetta to witness top-quality cricket and promote the game in the region, adding the event trophy also landed in the provincial capital on Thursday to provide fans an up-close and personal experience with the prestigious silverware.
The Bugti Stadium will host Balochistan’s second round fixture against Southern Punjab from September 21-24, their third round fixture against Central Punjab from September 28 to October 1, their fifth round fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 28-31 and sixth round fixture against Southern Punjab November 4-7.
Quetta’s Bugti Stadium last hosted a first-class fixture in 2008 when Balochistan played against North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) in the Pentangular Cup.An ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe has also been played in the stadium back in 1996.
