Sat Sep 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Bugti Stadium to host first class matches after 11 years

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

LAHORE: Quetta’s Bugti Stadium will be hosting a first class fixture after 11 years as Balochistan hosts Southern Punjab in the second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Saturday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in its press release, stated it aims to create opportunities for fans in Quetta to witness top-quality cricket and promote the game in the region, adding the event trophy also landed in the provincial capital on Thursday to provide fans an up-close and personal experience with the prestigious silverware.

The Bugti Stadium will host Balochistan’s second round fixture against Southern Punjab from September 21-24, their third round fixture against Central Punjab from September 28 to October 1, their fifth round fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 28-31 and sixth round fixture against Southern Punjab November 4-7.

Quetta’s Bugti Stadium last hosted a first-class fixture in 2008 when Balochistan played against North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) in the Pentangular Cup.An ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe has also been played in the stadium back in 1996.

