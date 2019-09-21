Waiting for justice for 23 years: Ghinwa

GARHI KHUDA BUX: The PPP SB Chairperson, Ghinwa Bhutto, has said that they had been gathering here annually for past 23 years and since then they had also been demanding justice for the brutal murder of Mir Murtaza Bhutto. This, she said, while addressing a huge gathering of party activists here Friday.

She said, “We could not get justice but thieves got ministries, killers got presidentship cops got promotions. We have been waiting for justice not for power since past 23 years. She said they had been demanding justice for son of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who was a principled and revolutionary elected member of the Sindh Assembly and was gunned down during the rule of her own sister near his own house.

The PPP SB chief said it was a preplanned murder and not an accidental killing. She announced to hold monthly protests across Sindh next year till justice is delivered. She said they would continue their struggle till justice is dispensed with Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

She said struggles never end; She cited example of Kashmiri people who have been out on roads for 72 years but have not abandoned it despite massive sufferings. She said it was shameful that Muslim world did not support Kashmir cause but stood with India.

She said India must end siege of Kashmir or else thousands of incident would take place like Pulwama because of its atrocities in IOK. She said, “We are against injustices and barbaric acts, wherever they happen in the world change of wife is not called Tabdeeli. She said you shouted slogan of Naya Pakistan, but you yourself have become old in one year. She said one after another prime ministers have been brought and one day you also will be changed.

She said I will not call you Imran Khan but just Imran because Khans are very brave and you are very coward. She said great injustices had been done with the masses during your short period. She said NAB’s plea bargain was very bad and a joke which was being demanded by those who were seeking air conditioners in jails.

She said looters and plunderers be dealt with iron hands Ghinwa condemned attacks on temples in Ghotki and directed party activists to provide protection to the people.

She said during her previous speech, she had advised Bilawal Zardari to come out of his father s fetter as he was mature now. She said on her advice, one Bilawal House employee, Jameel Soomro, not only criticised her but also levelled allegations against Fatima Bhutto.

The PPP SB chairperson said she just wanted to know that after doing all that have you granted him party ticket for PS 11 Larkana II as a reward to all that nonsense. Several resolutions were also passed unanimously.