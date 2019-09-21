RIS celebrates Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival

Islamabad : Roots International Schools and Colleges celebrated Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with full zest and zeal. Zhang Heqing Cultural Counselor and Pan Yuqi -first Secretary of Chinese Embassy to Pakistan graced the occasion, says a press release.

RIS hold an important strategic association with China considering that Pakistan and China have long acclaimed: the close connections the two countries have with each other. The long-standing ties between the two countries have been communally favorable as China has been referred as ‘time-tested and all-weather comrade.’ With a view to promote ethnic, social liaison between China and Pakistan and to forge collaboration between the two countries RIS celebrated the Chinese Mid-Autumn festival and the traditional Chinese conducts persisted for a week.

The Department of Foreign Languages of RIS is offering Chinese Language to RIS students and working to incorporate more languages under the umbrella of RFLD to expand the cultural horizons. With this vision the CEO RIS Walid Mushtaq has initiated Roots Chinese Language Department (RCLD). RCLD aims to promote one of the world’s oldest cultures; The Chinese culture. RIS has initiated Chinese language programme with a vision to enrich knowledge base, wisdom competences, innovative interdisciplinary learning opportunities and language and cultural diversities.

Roots Chinese Language Club is a versatile exclusive club whose membership comprises Chinese Language students. Number of activities are being performed and carried out in an aspiring way. The lively Chinese Language Club is one of the active clubs in RIS and plans a lot of events to involve everyone around. At Chinese Language Club we embrace diversity and commit ourselves to providing quality standard, language services and social programmes at convenient times in comfortable environments. Students are engaged in performing arts, rhythmic expressions of China and various colorful activities so that they have a better knowledge of China Culture.

Students from RIS Rawal campus showed their mesmerising performances. High level of participation was exhibited by students of RIS who were ready to win hearts of their esteemed guests with their love for the language and culture. RIS students exhibited Chinese stalls depicting true Chinese & Pakistani culture, their special food, trades, dresses etc. Students sang Chinese songs, gave their perspective and proved that how school is contributing in their lives by giving them exposure and making them open minded and diversified individuals.

Walid Mushtaq said, ‘we wanted to connect the world virtually, by introducing languages in Real Time to promote cultural harmony, trade and investments initiatives. Mr Zhang said: I am really impressed by the RIS students, their performances, cultural representations, their full command over the Chinese language. He appreciated the efforts of CEO RIS Walid Mushtaq, staff and teachers for training students and giving them knowledge in versatile way.