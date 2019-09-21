Man dies in road accident

LAHORE: A 65-year-old man died in a road accident in the Badami Bagh area on Friday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing a road when a speeding car hit him and killed him.

accidents: At least eight people died and 1,058 sustained injuries in rod accidents in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 946 accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 628 badly injured victims of accidents were removed to hospitals and 430 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

Security: The security of the mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tight in the provincial metropolis on Friday. All the SPs, DSPs and other officers reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places in the city. Police officers and officials along with the members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs.